Andy Leese described Tuesday night's 4-1 defeat at St Neots as his lowest point in more than a decade of management.

A week ago, his Chesham United side had a great opportunity to reach the Southern Premier play-offs, but three straight defeats in the space of seven days have left them trailing the top five by 12 points.

And while two of those losses were against top two teams Chippenham and Merthyr, it was the drubbing at struggling St Neots that irked the manager the most.

He said: “It feels like the lowest point I have ever had in management as a fantastic group of players are letting a great opportunity slip away. St Neots wanted it more than we did and were first to every ball – we need to find that heart and desire.

“It was embarrasing. Make no mistake, we were pathetic, and it was an awful performance. It was shambolic and we got what we deserved. I was expecting a lot more, but we are imploding slowly but surely.

“Mathematically we can still make the play-offs, but realistically, there is very little margin for error now. It was in our hands a few weeks ago, and we had a great opportunity, but we now have to rely on other teams slipping up.

“We have to start putting some wins together very quickly. We can talk about the injuries all we like, but on Tuesday we had Darren Purse back in the side. The signs have been there, and we have been doing our best to rectify it, but the discipline just wasn't there.”

It won't be easy for Chesham to bounce back this Saturday as they host another side already in the top five, in the shape of Leamington, before travelling to St Ives on Tuesday night.