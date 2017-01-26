Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It would take a lot to top scoring against the his idols Liverpool – but bagging the winner against Spurs might just do it for Adebayo Akinfenwa.

The magic of the FA Cup was truly cast on Akinfenwa a year ago when he scored an equaliser for AFC Wimbledon against the team he has always supported.

In fact, only a Steven Gerrard double prevented it being an even more famous day for the The Dons and their larger than life striker.

But he has another chance to slay a giant when Wycombe Wanderers, who he joined from AFC last summer, travel to Spurs in the fourth round tomorrow.

He said: “When I scored against Liverpool, who have always been my team, it doesn't get any bigger for me than that. But hopfully I will make some new memories next week, and if I score again and it's the winner this time, that might just be a new favourite for me.

“Everyone will be excited, I'm not going to lie. We've not spoken about the game a lot because we had a game on Tuesday to focus on ( Wycombe beat Mansfield to advance into the semi-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy), but the buzz will come.

“It's been in the back of all our minds though. At Wimbledon, we gave Liverpool a scare, but Spurs are on fire at the moment, so we will need to be at our best and hope to get something. We will show what we can do and give them a good test.”

Akinfenwa has already bagged two FA Cup goals this season, in the wins over Portsmouth and Stourbridge, and has netted six in his last 10 games overall.