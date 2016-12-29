Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gareth Ainsworth has urged his Wycombe Wanderers troops to start another winning run after the last one came to an end at Plymouth Argyle on Boxing Day.

The Chairboys are still unbeaten in nine game, but were unable to make it nine wins in a row after drawing 3-3 at Home Park .

But with games against League Two's bottom two sides coming up in the next week, starting at Cheltenham tomorrow, the opportunity is there to get back to winning ways.

Manager Ainsworth said: “It makes it all worthwhile after sacrificing Christmas Day. We wanted to break the record, but we will stick at eight wins and start another run now.”

Wycombe came back from 3-1 down to earn a point at Plymouth after taking the lead through Scott Kashket, with his 12 goal in 13 games.

Ainsworth added: “As he was going through I thought there was only going to be one outcome because he is in that much form he finishes so well.

“He has put is so close to the keeper's legs on purpose, he didn't need to find the corners. He knows what he's doing and it was a fantastic finish.”