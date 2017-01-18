Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dominic Gape admits it was a no-brainer to leave boyhood Southampton after 15 years and sign for Wycombe Wanderers.

Following an impressive loan spell in the first half of the season, Gape signed permanently for the Chairboys last week after being told he had no future at St Mary's.

Despite dropping down three divisions, and leaving the club he has been at since the age of seven, the lure of regular first team football was enough to bring him back to Adams Park.

Gape said: “I was delighted to finally get things over the line as it had been in the pipeline for a while, and now I can just focus on playing for Wycombe.

“It was a no-brainer for me, The gaffer said he's like to sign me permanently and it was something I was looking to do. It was just a case of getting it sorted, and I'm delighted.

“I had six months left on my deal at Southampton so would have been out of contract in the summer. I had some discussions, and we decided it was in my best interests to sign here permanently.

“It gives me a chance to knuckle down and focus on my game. Playing men's football week in week out has meant I've developed that cleverness and picked up some tricks.

“You pick up a bit of gamesmanship too, it's not as pure as youth football. It's very competitive and the three points are all that matters.”

Two of those point went begging on Saturday when Wycombe were unable to break down a stubborn Yeovil side, although a stunning 25-yard strike from Gape which came back off the upright almost earned his side all three.

He said: “I couldn't believe it, I thought it was in, so I'm very disappointed, but will practice harder to make sure it goes in next time. We were just lacking that bit of quality in and around the box, which is something we've been doing so well lately.”

Gape now has the chance to avenge the memory of a tough debut for Wycombe, having made his bow in last September's 4-1 drubbing at Luton, who the Chairboys host this weekend.

He added: “ I'd only been in the door two days when we played Luton, and it was certainly a tough baptism, but now we've got the opportunity to show how far we have come since they rolled us over.”