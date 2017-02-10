Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gareth Ainsworth will give late fitness tests to Aaron Pierre and Paul Hayes ahead of Wycombe Wanderers ' trip to Stevenage tomorrow.

Striker Hayes came off at half time during last weekend's win over Portsmouth while defender Pierre managed 15 minutes of the second half before being replaced after badly twisting his ankle.

Neither featured in the midweek Checkatrade Trophy semi-final defeat at Coventry, but manager Ainsworth is confident neither will be long term absentees.

He said: “Aaron turned some ligaments in his ankle so we will have to assess that and see where he is, but we couldn't say either yes or no at the moment. Hayesy will be assessed too, but it's nothing major in either of them.”

Ainsworth, who also revealed that Matt Bloomfield and Paris Cowan-Hall are both also close to returns, will be able to welcome Dominic Gape and Alex Jakubiak back into his squad tomorrow.

They both missed the Coventry game through being cup tied, having played for Southampton U23s and Fleetwood respectively in the Checkatrade this season.

Ainsworth added: “Alex is yet to make his full debut. He offers pace, directness and goalscoring ability. He's still got to learn the Wycombe Wanderers, way but he's a solid lad.

“There's a reason Watford have given him a good contract, but I won't chuck him in if he's not ready. There will be plenty of opportunities as there's so many games coming up.”