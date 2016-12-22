Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manager Andy Leese believes January and February will be the key months for his Chesham United side's promotion hopes following a spate of called-off matches in December.

Chesham were already playing catch-up due to their run to the FA Cup first round, but with a game at St Neots postponed, plus the games at Chippenham and Leamington both abandoned, they have played up to six games less than those above them in the table.

Leese's men currently sit ninth in the Southern Premier standings, but have only played 21 league games before Christmas.

He said: “We thought December would be a defining month for us, when we caught up on three or four games and saw where we were, but it looks like January and early February will be when we have a better idea now.

“We're not in a bad position but we need to put another charge in. We've had good runs in the second half of the season before, we need to get points on the board to get into that top five. It won't be easy, but the belief is there, and we have the experience in the squad.”

A frustrating week for Leese saw Chesham draw 2-2 at Biggleswade Town on Saturday after missing a penalty and conceding a last-minute equaliser, then travel all the way to league leaders Leamington on Tuesday night and take the lead through Ryan Blake, only for a power failure to bring an end to proceedings.

Leese said: “Saturday was frustrating as we were in a fantastic position but a lapse in concentration cost us, and we made our own misfortune really.

“We wanted to put things right on Tuesday and we started really strongly at Leamington, but in the end it was a long night for nothing, and two abandonments in a month must be pretty unique.”

Leese, whose side host host Kings Langley on Boxing Day, hasn't ruled out strengthening his squad over the festive period.

He added: “We've got enough at the moment but I've been looking. We've had a couple of approaches but I don't think either will be successful. I think we're okay, but I'm not ruling out doing something.”