Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jake Cass could be the man to fire the goals Chalfont St Peter have been missing and lead them on a late play-off charge.

So said manager Danny Edwards after the midfielder-turned-striker hit three in two games this week on his return from a lengthy lay-off with knee trouble.

Saints have struggled for firepower this season after prolific marksman Tony Mendy left the club and Charlie Strutton’s campaign was cut short by injury.

It has left Edwards’ side languishing in mid-table, but he believes Cass, while still not at 100 per cent, could step up and get them back in the promotion picture.

“It was a huge concern losing Tony and then Charlie having his operation. It killed us because it’s so difficult to replace that number of goals, and without them we were struggling to hurt sides in behind,” said Edwards.

“Jake had been out for two months and has always been a centre-midfield player. But we have had a few new coaches come in who have watched from a distance and one of the things they felt was we needed to freshen up the forward line and he could do that.

“He has offered us pace, aerial ability and a bit of direction. There is a lot more to come in terms of learning with his back to goal but I’ve no doubt he could be a 25-goal striker and if he gets 10-15 by the end of the season he could be the difference for us.

Cass scored the opener in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Aylesbury United , but his double against Aylesbury on Tuesday night counted for less after the visitors snatched a 2-2 draw with almost the last kick of the game.

It leaves Saints 12th, 11 points off the play-off pace with just over a third of the season to play. But Edwards believes if Cass keeps firing, and negotiations to bring in one or two fresh faces succeed, the inconsistent nature of all but the league’s top two means anything is possible.

“The league is so inconsistent. Royston have won it and Farnborough will be second, but we’ve played everybody else now and I’ve not been impressed with any of them, and they would say the same about us,” added Edwards.

“No-one has stood out where you would say they will come third, so it will be the team who can produce that eight-game winning or unbeaten run. We have had two wins and a draw in the last week and feel we have turned a corner.”

Chalfont hope to continue their late charge at improving Histon on Saturday.