Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Michael Owen and Martin Keown pulled a plumb tie out of the hat for Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup fourth round - Tottenham Hotspur away!

It will be a first ever trip to White Hart Lane for the Chairboys, who have never come up against the Premier League giants in any competition.

It's about as far removed, in terms of opposition, Wycombe could get from the third round, when they edged past Northern Premier outfit Stourbridge.

The tie will be played on the weekend of 27-30 January.