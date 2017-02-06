Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wycombe Wanderers are bracing themselves for a spell without Aaron Pierre after the big centre back badly twisted his ankle on Saturday.

The former Brentford defender came off half an hour from the end of the win over Portsmouth , with replacement Will de Havilland helping keep the clean sheet in tact.

The Chairboys will now assess the injury before they know if Pierre, who was unlikely to play at Coventry in the Checkatrade Trophy semi-final tomorrow anyway, will be fit to face Stevenage next weekebnd.

Manager Gareth Ainsworth said: “Aaron coming off was a major blow because he's the kind of player who doesn't come off for just anything. I think he's twisted his ankle quite badly, we'll have to see how that is.

“But again, Will de Havilland has a chance, and he's a good player, believe me. His first team opportunities have been limited, so it was nice for him to come in and I thought he did very well. He's a big solid lad, and we may need him in the next few weeks.”

Ainsworth, who also removed skipper Paul Hayes at half time due to the striker taking a knock, saluted the spirit on the bench amongst those who didn't get on.

He added: “Alex Jakubiak was out on the touchline dishing out tactics in the second half, and he's only just come in, but he wants us to win so badly, while Myles Weston was stripped and ready to come on.

"I changed my mind and went for height when they brought their big boys on. Myles said no problem boss, that's what we do, and to have that in the squad is unbelievable.

"It can be so difficult managing players who aren't playing, but they manage themselves here. It doesn't always go like that, and people do get frustrated, but today was all about the squad.”