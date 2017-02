Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Championship side Huddersfield Town have taken Beaconsfield SYCOB youngster Ryan Hill on trial.

The attacking midfielder is no stranger to pro clubs, having already spent time with both Stoke City and Birmingham City this season.

He will be looking to follow in the footsteps on former Rams team-mate Ollie McCoy, who was snapped up by Birmingham's U23s last month.

A product of the FAB Academy based at Bisham Abbey, Hill has scored three goals in 30 appearances for SYCOB this season.