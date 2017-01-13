Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A random decision by a football scout to board a boat full of Lincoln City fans heading to Sweden led to Graham Taylor becoming Amersham Town's president.

Howard Lambert wasn't even a Lincoln fan – he just wanted to meet the man who would later become England manager, as well as ushering in glorious years at Watford and Aston Villa.

It was also the start of a friendship which lasted four decades and saw Taylor remain president of an unfashionable Spartan South Midlands League club right up until his death yesterday.

Lambert said: “I met him on a boat to Sweden in the 1970s, when I was doing some scouting for pro clubs. Lincoln, where he was manager at the time, had just missed out on promotion from Division Four, and Graham was holding a fans' forum on the boat taking the team out on tour.

“I wasn't a Lincoln fan but I wanted to hear Graham speak, so I hopped on, and we ended up having lunch together. We got on famously and remained friends for the rest of his life, and when I became chairman at Amersham, he was delighted to be named club president.

“It was a position he held for 26 years, and it says something of the man that he was happy to be our president rather than at a club bigger and more fashionable than us. It was me who recommended him to Watford, where I was a vice-president at the time.”

Club secretary Michael Gahagan added: “Graham was absolutely wonderful to us. He brought down teams from Watford and Wolves to play us, and when we celebrated our centenary, he brought down a team from Aston Villa, who we played at Chesham United.

“Then, in 1996, when we were trying to raise funds for new changing rooms, he held two evenings with Graham Taylor, which brought in a lot of money. He was often in contact and rang us on our 125th anniversary last year to express his best wishes.

“I think it says a lot about the guy that we're not a big club, but he was prepared to give that amount of time up for us with no benefit to him at all. We have written a letter of condolence to his widow and will be holding a minute's silence at our next game.”