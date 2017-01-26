Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holmer Green boss Chris Allen is hoping a triple transfer swoop will give his side the boost they need to steer away from the relegation zone.

The Greens manager has brought in striker Tom Hunt on loan from Hanwell Town, and Dan Hunt (no relation), who has stepped up from playing in the Wycombe & District League.

Perhaps more exotic a signing arrives in the shape of left-sided midfielder Jonty Swale, who has played professional football in his native South Africa.

Allen said: “Tom is very highly rated at Hanwell and we have been struggling up front all season, so a fresh pair of legs up there will be a great help.

“We've had a very good relationship with Hanwell since Dean Allen (Chris' nephew and former Holmer top scorer) went there in the summer, and I regularly speak to their manager.

“We've not actually got a bad squad from our keeper through to the defence and midfield, but we have not had much luck up top really.

“However, that's not surprising when you look at the strikers we have lost – not just Dean but also Andy Shed, Aaron Couch and Dean Powles.”

Holmer suffered a double postponment blow this week when their games were frozen off on both Saturday and Tuesday night.

They will be hoping for enough of a thaw to host Hadley on Saturday and visit fellow strugglers Leighton Town on Tuesday night as they bid to pull away from the Spartan South Midlands Premier drop zone.