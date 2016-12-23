Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Well travelled striker Craige Tomkins admits he is getting the travel bug again – but has pledged to see the season through with Chalfont St Peter AFC .

The Saints' top scorer spent some time playing in both Italy and Malta as a youngster, and more recently had spells with both North Geelong Warriors and Altona East in Australia.

Over here, he has worn the colours of Uxbridge, Burnham, AFC Hayes and Hendon as well as Chalfont, but is tempted to head to sunnier climes once more next year.

He said: “Italy and Malta was just about trying new experiences as a youngster, but Australia came about when my friend (and former Chalfont player) Adamson Ajayi got a call asking him to go out there and said I should go too.

“Uxbridge weren't happy as I left mid-season, and it left a sour taste, but I would definitely go back out there. I've got the opportunity to go out there again, but I don't want to leave a club mid-season again and will see out the season with Chalfont.

“I've also had a call from a family member who lives out in Portgual and is trying to raise players for a team out there, so there are a few options, and I will listen to what they have to say. But I'm enjoying it at Chalfont and want to see what we can achieve here.”

Having scored 13 goals (albeit only four in the league) before Christmas, Tomkins is on course to better his best ever tally of 25, for Uxbridge three years ago, but admits he needs more league goals if Saints are to maintain their Southern One Central play-off hopes.

He added: “I'm working hard on turning my cup goals into league goals , and if I can get 25 again in my first full season for the club I'll be happy. Any team will miss someone like Tony Mendy (who moved to Enfield earlier in the season), but it's time for me to step up.

“(Manager) Danny Edwards spends a lot of time and effort with us, and it's time for the players to give something back.”

Goals from Kofi Lockhart-Adams and Tryone Pink gave Saints a 2-0 win over Histon on Saturday, but they were then smashed 5-1 at neighbours Beaconsfield SYCOB on Monday night, slipping to 10 in the table. They visit fellow play-off chasers Barton Rovers on Tuesday (3pm).