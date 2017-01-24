Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Having won it once in Wales, Adebayo Akinfenwa is eyeing a trip to Wembley in the latest incarnation of the Football League Trophy.

It was a decade ago that Akinfenwa scored the winner for Swansea in the final of the then LDV Vans Trophy, earning a 2-1 win over Carlisle United at the Millennium Stadium.

And if he helps Wycombe Wanderers overcome Mansfield Town in tonight's quarter-final of what is now the Checkatrade Trophy, he will be just one step away from another final, this time under the Wembley arch.

He said: “I've won it at Swansea, so I've been to the business end of this competition and know what it's all about. We played Carlisle and won 2-1 at the Millennium, so I have fond memories of the competition.

“It would be nice to get to the final again and play it at Wembley, which is always the promised land, whatever the tournament. If you make it to Wembley, it's all worthwhile, so that's what I'm aiming for.

“But we'll see how we get on at Mansfield first. We're going into the game like any other, trying to win, but going to be a tough game up there again. How it ends up is how it ends up, but we'll give as good as we've got as always.”