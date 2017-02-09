Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danny Edwards is hoping Tony Mendy will stick around for the rest of the season and show Chalfont St Peter what they have been missing.

The red-hot striker bagged 35 goals in 41 games last season to fire the Saints to the fringes of the Southern One Central play-offs, and started this campaign with six in 10 games.

But his form caught the eye of Ryman Premier side Enfield Town, who pounced for him back in September, and Chalfont never really replaced his goals.

But after things failed to work out at Enfield, and subsequently Leatherhead, Mendy was back in Saints colours for Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Hanwell Town .

Manager Edwards said: “Tony's been on trial with some pro clubs in recent weeks, but it's quite tricky for them to offer him anything at this stage of the season.

“He will probably stick with us until something materialises in the pro game, which will be a huge asset for us, as we've only scored 40 league goals this season compared to 80 last year.

“Tony was the reason we finished sixth last year – when your centre forward scores 30 plus goals at any level it gives you a chance.”

Mendy has not been the only recent arrival at Mill Meadow, as a combination of injuries and absences has forced Edwards to keep shuffling his pack.

Former Fulham and Scunthorpe striker Ismael Ehui has come in from Northwood, while ex-Enfield and Harrow midfielder Gary Burrell has joined from Wingate & Finchley.

Two young front men have also arrived on loan to boost Edwards' attacking options – Josh Kelly from Maidenhead and Courtney Austin from Saturday's conquerors, Hanwell.

Edwards added: “Ismael is a real fox in the box who will score us goals, while Gary will provide some experience in the middle of the park.

“Courtney is a young lad just starting his career, as is Josh, who is highly rated by Alan Devonshire at Maidenhead. He has an impressive brain for a young lad and has one hell of a future in the game.”

The defeat to Hanwell, which marked defender Alex Paine's 200 game for the club, saw Chalfont, who had led the table in the early weeks of the season, slip to 17. They will be looking to bounce back away at Bedford Town this Saturday.