Andy Leese is out to beef up his Chesham United squad in the wake of the club’s latest injury blow.

Veteran defender Darren Purse had to be helped off the pitch in the first half of Tuesday night’s 1-1 home draw with Stratford with what appears to be a medial knee ligament injury.

Dave Pearce is still sidelined with a similar injury picked up a few weeks back while Brett Longden is also on the physio’s couch and Bruce Wilson is in the early stages of recovery from the double leg break suffered at Chippenham last month.

Having opted for a smaller squad than usual at the beginning of the season, boss Leese knows he needs some bodies to help sustain the Generals’ play-off push.

“We are not sure what has happened with Darren, it looks like a medial knee ligament, but it is hard to know until it settles down,” said United manager Leese.

“It is what Dave Pearce has been struggling with too so it is not going to be an overnight thing. It is a tough period at the moment with lots of games and a squad that is depleting before my eyes.

“With Pearcy, and Brett out, Bruce as well and now Darren, we do need some reinforcements. I have been trying to do that and it looks like I will have to try and do something before the weekend.”

Purse’s injury capped a frustrating night for Leese’s side who, despite not being at their best, led courtesy of Sam Young’s curler in first-half stoppage time.

That advantage disappeared soon after the restart when Guy Clarke’s shot hit a defender and looped beyond a stranded Ashlee Jones.

Leese was furious the goal was allowed to stand, claiming Clark had blatantly handled the ball when bringing it under control.

That incident aside, he admitted his team had been below par and now had put more pressure on themselves ahead of Saturday’s clash with fellow promotion contenders Frome.

“I’m seriously unhappy with their goal,” said Leese. “They have virtually caught the ball in the area. The boy has put his arm on it and put it back into play.

“We are complaining because it is blatant from 60 yards away, but they’ve got away with it. That said, I’m not sure we did enough in our second-half performance to win the game.

“On a night when not many teams have played you want to go and maximise your points and get closer to that top five But we haven’t done it, so we have put a bit of pressure on ourselves.”