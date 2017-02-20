Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wycombe Wanderers are mourning the loss of former Chairboys defender Paul MaCarthy, who has passed away aged just 45.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international joined Wycombe in 1996 after seven years at Brighton, where he begun his career, and spent the same amount of time at Adams Parkl.

Making more than 250 appearances for the club, he will be best remembered for his part in Wycombe's famous run to the FA Cup semi-finals in 2001.

McCarthy bagged the first goal in their legendary win over Leicester City at Filbert Street in the quarter-finals, and played in the epic semi-final defeat to Liverpoool.

After leaving Wycombe in 2003, McCarthy spent a year with Oxford United before drifting into non-league football with Hornchurch and Ebbsfleet United.

McCarthy, who died suddenly yesterday, is still remembered fondly at Adams Park and remains one of the all-time favourites to pull on a Wycombe shirt.