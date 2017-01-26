Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Flackwell Heath manager Paul Shone will pull on his boots once more this Sunday to help raise money for a former team-mate suffering from a terrible illness.

Nathan Jack, 29, has suffered with cluster headaches, which leave him in unbearable pain for up to three hours at a time, since having a brain tumour as a teenager, and has worsened in recent years.

The condition causes excruciating pain on one side on his head and has left him unable to work and drive, and even leaving the house is a struggle.

Although he moved to Newcastle a couple of years ago to be with his fiancee, Jack was born and bred in High Wycombe and played for a number of clubs locally, including Flackwell Heath, Beaconsfield SYCOB, Burnham, Slough Town and Marlow.

Although there is no known cure for his condition, an online Crowdfunding appeal raised £40k in just five days for an operation which will hopefully help bring it under control.

Friends and family are continuing to raise money to help with his aftercare, to which end, a charity football match will be held at Slough Town FC this Sunday, kicking off at 2pm, with entry £10.

Team-mates from a whole host of Jack's former club will take part, including current Flackwell stars James Tripp and Joey Gritt.

Shone said: “Nathan grew up in the area and played for a lot of local teams. He is in a lot of discomfort, and we are doing all we can to help him try to live as normal a life as he can.

“His life has come to a standstill, so we are trying to get something done for him. He is a very likeable character, and what he is going through makes for uncomfortable viewing.”

Meanwhile, from one Nathan to another, Shone has signed Beaconsfield SYCOB midfielder Nathan Minhas on loan for Flackwell Heath. The younger brother of SYCOB skipper Aaron Minhas, he has scored eight goals in 20 appearances for Beaconsfield this season.

With no game last weekend, Minhas should make his Heathens debut in this Saturday's crunch clash at Hellenic Premier title rivals Thatcham Town. Shone's men they travel to Fairford Town on Tuesday night for their Floodlit Cup quarter-final, which was postponed last week.