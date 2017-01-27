Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Beaconsfield SYCOB player Lee Togwell has been impressed by their Class of 2016-17 – but has warned he could end up scouting some of their young talent.

It came as a surprise when the former Burnham midfielder left SYCOB after two years in the summer to take up a new challenge with Southern Premier promotion hopefuls Slough Town.

Although it was a chance to step up a level, Togwell had strong links with SYCOB as he coaches at the FAB Academy, who entered into a partnership with Beaconsfield a few years ago.

Togwell, whose brother Sam has played in the Football League for Scunthorpe, Barnsley, Chesterfield and Barnsley, has since become a linchpin in the Slough midfield.

But he still coaches many of the SYCOB players, and got to play against them in a thrilling Berks & Bucks Senior Cup tie before Christmas.

Togwell said: “I still coach at the FAB Academy from Monday to Friday trying to develop the youth of today, and it's good to see them have the opportunity to play at this standard.

“They got some great young players and look very good going forward. They keep possession very well. They just need to keep working hard and they will be fine, I have every faith in them.

“With the spine of the team having been together for a couple of years now that will help them, and they have used their great FA Cup run as a stepping stone.

“I'm still in touch there, mainly with the Allid Counties team, and they have had some good results. If they keep shining at FAB I may have a word to see if they can come to Slough!

“It was a tough decision to leave Beaconsfield, but I'm 28 now and always said I wanted to play at as high a level as I can for as long as I can. It was a too good an opportunity to turn down.”

Having seen their game against Petersfield Town fall victim to a frozen pitch last Saturday, Beaconsfield will be hoping for better luck with their Southern One Central home game against Fleet Town this Saturday.

One player who won't be available is Nathan Minhas, brother of SYCOB skipper Aaron, who has joined Hellenic Premier neighbours Flackwell Heath on dual registration.