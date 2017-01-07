Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anyone got a job going? Chesham United's Taylor McKenzie admits it's not been easy adjusting to part time football after six years in the pro game.

The 22 year old defender spent time with Spurs, Norwich and Sheffield Wednesday as a youngster before moving to Notts County, where he spent two years before being released last summer.

Chesham boss Andy Leese tried to snap him up there and then, but it was not until October that he finally got his man, since when McKenzie has proved useful as back-up to fellow former pros Darren Purse and Mat Mitchel-King.

He said: “I was a schoolboy at Spurs, a scholar at Norwich and a pro at Sheffield Wednesday and Notts County, so I've been a bit of a journeyman for a 22 year old and experienced most of it.

“The first season at Notts was good under Shaun Derry. He liked me and I played a few games in League One, but then Shaun he sacked, I got injured and the new ma brought in his own players.

“It's just one of those things, you just have to adjust quickly. Maybe once I get a few games I can get higher up again, maybe even push this club higher as the way we're playing we're a force for anyone.

“It's always been my plan to get back into the pro game as I gave up most of my teenage years chasing that dream, but it's come to a bit of a standstill. It takes some adjusting to, from waking up playing football every day.

“I've got to go find myself a job, which is not something I've had to do for the past six years, so if anyone wants to give me one, I'm listening! You need to look after yourself more as you're not training every day, and be careful what you eat, which I've not been doing very well with.

“I wasn't really doing much before I came here so it's taken me a while to get back up to fitness, but I've been made to feel welcome and it's a very good dressing room. If we can take that spirit out onto the pitch, I'm sure we will do well.

“I'm hoping for a run of games, but with Kingy and Pursey back there what are the chances? They're two stalwarts who have played in the Prem and Football League, so I can't complain, and defensively we've been pretty sound. It's also good to learn from people like that.”

Two goals in a minute from Barry Hayles and Dave Pearce saw Chesham come from behind to win 2-1 at Southern Premier promotion rivals Slough Town on Monday. They now host Dunstable Town on Saturday and Hungerford Town in the Berks & Bucks Senior Cup semis on Tuesday night.