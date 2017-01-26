Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chalfont Wasps are looking forward to welcoming back a former Southampton FC reserve team player into their side, writes.

Chris MacDonald played for the south coast side's second string as a youngster, but after failing to make the grade there, moved back to South Bucks and played for a number of local sides.

He signed for Hellenic Division One East side Wasps last summer and was a shining light during their pre-season campaign, only to suffer another hamstrng injury.

Wasps boss Gareth Williams said: “Chris has suffered a few long term injuries but you can see he still has pedigree. He is like a quarter-back, sitting in front of the back four and spraying passes around.

“He is a very clever player who has the ability to run a game, his touch and range of passing will be brilliant at this level. He played a big part in our pre-season before another hamstring injury ruled him out.

“He's always had the ability, but every time he has come back from a bad injury he has had to start from square one. He;s very dedicated though and has even hired a personal trainer to help get his fitness up.”

Williams reckons MacDonald, who is back in training, is a couple of weeks away from a return to action, but may be able to call more immediately on another midfielder who has been out with a long term injury, Jay Gould.

The former Aylesbury United and Holmer Green playmaker has been out with a leg injury for almost a year now, and while recovering, has been helping out with the coaching.

Williams added: “Jay is another clever one who can run the midfield and has the ability to be the best in the league, but can also slot in at centre back too. He is starting to play again now and is very close to being ready.”

Wasps, whose game last weekend was frozen off, have no game this weekend, but their Supplementary Cup game against Premier Division side Ascot United, which was also postponed last week, has been rearranged for February 18.