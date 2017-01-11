Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chesham United keeper George Legg has backed fellow stopper Matt Nolan to bounce back from his Tuesday evening nightmare between the sticks.

Promising youngster Nolan was handed only his second first team start in the Berks & Bucks Senior Cup semi-final against Hungerford Town, and was at fault for a couple of goals as Hungerford won 5-2.

Watching down from the other end was Legg, who spent last season on loan at Chesham from Reading, and is this season on loan at Hungerford, having signed pro forms at the Madejski.

Legg said: “These things happen. I worked with Matty when I was here and he's a top lad as well as a top keeper. We all make mistakes, you just have to get on with it. There's no point dwelling on it, and he will come back stronger for it.”

Legg was grateful for the chance Chesham gave him to experience men's football, and tipped his former team-mates to join Hungerford, promoted from the Southern Premier last season, in the National League South.

He added: “Playing for Chesham helped me grow both mentally and physically, and I can only thanks Andy (Leese, manager) and the team for giving me the opportunity to come down here. I really enjoyed the time I spent here.

“It gave me a vital stepping stone. I'm physically bigger, better in the box, more demanding and better at communicating, and that definitely came from playing here.

“They looked dangerous going forward tonight and are good at getting in the gaps, although the back four looked vulnerable and we targeted that. There's no reason they cannot get promoted too, and I'll be backing them all the way.”