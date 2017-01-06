Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Negotiating muddy Southern League pitches may be a world away from what he was used to growing up at Chelsea – but Bradley Woods-Garness is happy just to be playing again.

The Chalfont St Peter new boy was a youngster at both Chelsea and Wycombe before embarking on a successful non-league career, the pinnacle of which was winning the Conference with Barnet.

He has also scored more than 100 goals for the likes of Farnborough, Billericay, Sutton, Canvey Island and Lowestoft, but the 30 year had to be tempted out on an early retirement by Saints boss Danny Edwards.

He said: “I was at Cambridge City, playing for one of my old team-mates, but with the travelling and the way things were being run there I didn't fancy it so decided to retire, and stayed retired for two months. Sometimes you just need a break.

“But I know someone on the board here who put me in touch with Danny, and here I am. I find the level easy to be honest, but I hope to encourage the boys and talk them through games. Sometimes people don't understand that talking people through games helps more than just having ability.

“As I've matured I've learned you've got to encourage people and push them rather than give them stick. I used to give everyone stick but I've mellowed a lot, I used to be rougher round the edges.

“Some of these places are a bit rough round the edged too, but if you love football you can play anywhere. You didn't grow up playing on nice pitches, you grew up on the streets playing with whatever you could find, even a tin can.”

Woods-Garness' other non-league successes include winning the Ryman Premier with Sutton and being promoted out of the same division with Lowestoft, but had circumstances been different, he may have had more of a shot at the pro game.

He added: “I played some reserve games at Chelsea with some of the first teamers, like Winston Bogarde and Eidar Gudjohnsen, which was a god experience. Then, at Wycombe, the man who signed me, John Gorman, left and Tony Adams came in.

“The team wasn't doing too well so he went with the experienced lads rather than the younger boys, whereas now the young boys are getting opportunities there. I fell out of love with football, ended up playing in the Spartan League, then got the call to go to Barnet.

“I've been at a lot of decent clubs, had fun, scored a lot of goals and had a a few bad injuries, but I've always come back, and as long as I'm somewhere I'm settled and happy, I will keep playing.”

Having played in the 2-1 defeat at Barton Rovers last Tuesday and Monday's 3-1 home loss to Marlow, Garness-Woods is yet to get off the mark with Chalfont, but will be looking to do so when they visit AFC Dunstable on Saturday, then Northwood in the League Cup three days later.