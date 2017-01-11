Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

His side might have a plum FA Cup tie against Spurs coming up, but Gareth Ainsworth has set his sights on the Checkatrade Trophy.

Wycombe Wanderers won through to the quarter-finals with a win on penalties at Blackpool last night, their first shoot out since the League Two play-off final defeat to Southend.

They will find out tomorrow who they will face in the last eight, and anyone at home would suit manager Ainsworth down to the ground.

He said: “It was our first penalty shoot out since Wembley, so that was nice to see, and with Jamal Blackman in goal you've got a big man to beat. I thought he had saved the first one, and then it bobbled in. I'm sure it will appear on blooper videos in years to come.

“But it's money in the bank and it's another game, which will be tough for us, but two games from Wembley – what can we achieve this season? I'm hugely proud. People have their opinion of this trophy, but the players have no choice, they have to play in it.

“Come down and support them in it. The ones who came tonight saw a cracking game and a really good comeback from us. I'm really pleased but hope we get a home tie now as it will be four days before the Spurs game.

“We want to beat Spurs and we want to win the Checaktrade Trophy. We want to win every game, and I never take any competition lightly. If people don't know that by about me by know, they don't know me.”