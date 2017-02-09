Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Forget about Coventry let's focus on Stevenage – that was the message from Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth.

The Chairboys were knocked out of the Checkatrade Trophy semi-finals at the Ricoh Arena on Tuesday night, having come within touching distance of Wembley.

But Ainsworth wants his side to put the disappointment behind them and get back on track when they resume league duties at Stevenage on Saturday.

He said: “This competition was a bonus, it's allowed us to strengthen the squad, so let's say thank you to it as the prize money has allowed us to get some good players in. Now let's go forward and use them in the league.

“I've told the boys not to carry this with them as it was a great achievement, but we always said the league was what we were about, and we want to finish as high as we can. Now it's Stevenage on Saturday, let's get ready for that one.

“We're in a good position amongst some really good clubs, what a position to be in for Wycombe at this stage of the season. I'm optimistic, and we'll see where we finish after 46 games.

“There's no more cup games now. One more would have been nice, but it wasn't to be. There's no reason we can't keep upsetting teams in League Two now though.

“We've got a league campaign to concentrate on now and will be getting everyone focused on picking ourselves up for Stevenage. We don't want any hangovers. We will be making sure we're right on it, and try to finish what we've started.”