Flackwell Heath have promised not to stand in Dan Bayliss' way if a bigger club comes in for him.

The teenage defender last week received the news that he has got through the last round of trials and made the final England Schoolboys squad.

A number of professional clubs have already started to take an interest in the Henley College student, who is expected to make his international debut in March.

Heathens boss Paul Shone said: “All credit to Dan, he's been excellent this season in his first year of men's football. He's come on leaps and bounds, which is great for him and for us.

“Clubs of a higher stature than us have been looking at him, and he's been for a few trials. We're just happy to have a kid of his talent and ability, and his attitude is spot on as well.

“You get so many players of his age who have all the right attributes but their attitude stinks, and they drift away, but Dan is very level headed.

“He was just 17 when he came to us but took to men's football like a duck to water. Nothing phases him, and he takes everything you tell him on board.

“We won't stand in his way if a bigger club comes in from him, as that's what we're all about, but it has got to be the right move for him.

“He actually got down to the penultimate England Schooloys squad last year when he was at Sandhurst Youth, and now he has gone one better.”

Flackwell had no game on Saturday and saw their midweek Hellenic League Floodlit Cup quarter final against Fairford Town postponed too.