Flackwell Heath boss Paul Shone admits he won't be pulling his boot on again in a hurry after taking part in a charity game on Sunday.

Shone was doing his bit in a fundraiser for former Flackwell player Nathan Jack, who suffers from excruciating cluster headaches which leave him unable to work, drive or lead any kind of normal life.

Former team-mates from Jack's playing days arranged the game, which was played at Slough Town, to help pay for an operation and recovery period. Shone played 90 minutes, along with current Heathens players Joe Gritt and James Tripp.

Former team-mates in fundraiser for Nathan Jack

Shone said: “I must admit my body was aching all over the following day, so I won't be doing that again for a while. But we raied a nice amount for Nathan, so it was all worth it. I'm still registered as a player with Flackwell, but only for real emergencies. I decided when I took my first steps in management a few years back to concentrate on that and stop playing.”

It completed a good weekend for Shone, and Gritt in particular, who netted a last minute winner the previous day as Flackwell knocked Hellenic Premier promotion rivals Thatcham Town out of the Challenge Cup 2-1, Danny Burnell also netting.

To cap it all, young Flackwell defender Dan Bayliss made his England Schoolboys debut on Saturday morning in their win over Australia. He should be available when the Heathens host Lydney Town this Saturday. Meanwhile, Tuesday night's Floodlit Cup game at Fairford Town was postponed for a second time and will be rearranged once more.