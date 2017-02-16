Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Andy Hurley hopes Aaron Couch will provide the experience head to guide his young Beaconsfield SYCOB charges through the last few months of the season.

The much-travelled striker last week returned for a third spell with the Rams, and made his third debut in Saturday's 2-1 win over Barton Rovers .

All season, Hurley has struggled to attract a gnarled veteran to help his talented youngsters through games, with the last one, defender Lee Rushe , leaving last month due to his work moving abroad.

But the Beaconsfield boss hopes Couch, who also numbers Marlow, Burnham, Chesham and Slough amongst his former clubs, will have the same affect at the other end of the pitch.

He said: “I've known Aaron a long time and he knows a lot of the lads here already. He can definitely do a job for us and will bring in the experience we have been lacking since Lee left.

“He is a good addition to bring in at this time of the season, and a good presence in and around the box. He didn't score on Saturday, but he will score goals and will be off the mark before long.”

At the other end of the age scale, Beaconsfield were without attacking midfielder Ryan Hill against Barton as he is on trial at Championship side Huddersfield Town .

The FAB Academy graduate, who has already had trials with Stoke City and Birmingham City this season, is hoping to follow in the footsteps of former Ram Ollie McCoy, who Birmingham signed last month.

Hurley said: “Ryan was with Huddersfield last week and must have done well as he was invited back this week, so it's fingers crossed all round for him.”

Callum Bunting, another youngster who has attracted interest from pro clubs, scored a last-minute winner for SYCOB against Barton after skipper Aaron Minhas' opener had been cancelled out.

It was a first win of 2017 for the Rams following three draws and a defeat, but their eight wins in a row previous to that saw the club presented with the Southern One Central Team of the Month award before the match.

Hurley added: “It was good to get back to winning ways, but it's still just one defeat in 13, so even when we haven't been winning we have been doing okay.

“We tried to play a bit more openly and it worked a treat. Barton are a good side who completely outplayed us in November, so it shows how far we have come since then.”

Beaconsfield now play the bottom two sides in the space of three days, visiting Histon on Saturday before hosting Petersfield Town on Monday, but Hurley has told his troops to ignore the league table as Histon, in particular, have started to pick up points since the new year.