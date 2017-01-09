After 31 FA Cup third round ties, with the 32nd taking place tonight, football fans around the country are eagerly anticipating the fourth round draw.
Wycombe Wanderers are still flying the flag for Buckinghamshire after seeing off Stourbridge on Saturday and fans will be hoping to catch cup fever.
The big six Premier League clubs are all in the hat, although Liverpool will have to overcome Plymouth in a replay.
GetBucks has provided a handy guide for you ahead of the draw.
Who is doing the draw?
The draw will be made at BT Tower and conducted by former England internationals Michael Owen and Martin Keown.
What time does it start and how can I watch?
The draw takes place at 7.10pm. It will be broadcast on BBC2 and BT Sport 2.
What are the ball numbers?
1 Ipswich Town or Lincoln City
2 Rochdale
3 Manchester United
4 Hull City
5 Sunderland or Burnley
6 Blackburn Rovers
7 Millwall
8 Manchester City
9 Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Blackpool or Barnsley
11 Wigan Athletic
12 Birmingham City or Newcastle United
13 Chelsea
14 Middlesbrough
15 Derby County
16 Leicester City
17 Liverpool or Plymouth Argyle
18 Wycombe Wanderers
19 Watford
20 Arsenal
21 Fulham
22 Wolverhampton Wanderers
23 Cambridge United or Leeds United
24 Bristol City or Fleetwood Town
25 Huddersfield Town
26 Tottenham Hotspur
27 Brentford
28 Bolton Wanderers or Crystal Palace
29 Norwich City or Southampton
30 Sutton United or AFC Wimbledon
31 Accrington Stanley
32 Oxford United
When will the fourth round take place?
It will take place the weekend of January 28/29 but games can be moved for television so your team may feature on January 27 or January 30.