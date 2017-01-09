Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After 31 FA Cup third round ties, with the 32nd taking place tonight, football fans around the country are eagerly anticipating the fourth round draw.

Wycombe Wanderers are still flying the flag for Buckinghamshire after seeing off Stourbridge on Saturday and fans will be hoping to catch cup fever.

The big six Premier League clubs are all in the hat, although Liverpool will have to overcome Plymouth in a replay.

GetBucks has provided a handy guide for you ahead of the draw.

Who is doing the draw?

The draw will be made at BT Tower and conducted by former England internationals Michael Owen and Martin Keown.

What time does it start and how can I watch?

The draw takes place at 7.10pm. It will be broadcast on BBC2 and BT Sport 2.

What are the ball numbers?

1 Ipswich Town or Lincoln City

2 Rochdale

3 Manchester United

4 Hull City

5 Sunderland or Burnley

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Millwall

8 Manchester City

9 Brighton & Hove Albion

10 Blackpool or Barnsley

11 Wigan Athletic

12 Birmingham City or Newcastle United

13 Chelsea

14 Middlesbrough

15 Derby County

16 Leicester City

17 Liverpool or Plymouth Argyle

18 Wycombe Wanderers

19 Watford

20 Arsenal

21 Fulham

22 Wolverhampton Wanderers

23 Cambridge United or Leeds United

24 Bristol City or Fleetwood Town

25 Huddersfield Town

26 Tottenham Hotspur

27 Brentford

28 Bolton Wanderers or Crystal Palace

29 Norwich City or Southampton

30 Sutton United or AFC Wimbledon

31 Accrington Stanley

32 Oxford United

When will the fourth round take place?

It will take place the weekend of January 28/29 but games can be moved for television so your team may feature on January 27 or January 30.