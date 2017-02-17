Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gareth Ainsworth hopes to be boosted by the return of two key players from injury when his Wycombe Wanderers side host Carlisle United tomorrow.

The Chairboys chief expects two from Matt Bloomfield, Paul Hayes and Paris Cowan-Hall to be fit again following spells on the sidelines.

And their returns could not be more timely, with Wycombe having suffered two league defeats on the spin for the first time since September.

Ainsworth said: “I'm hoping there will be a couple of faces from the treatment room making the squad this weekend. I won't give an names away – but with only Blooms, Cowan-Hall and Hayes in there – any two of those three would be fantastic.

“I'm really hoping we can get a couple of them out, as it's getting to that time of season where we need to rely on the squad, especially the more experienced members. But we will be stronger going into the final third of the season than we were last year.”

Ainsworth has also said he may rest Aaron Pierre if his ankle is deemed not to be ready, having come off at half time in Tuesday night's defeat at Crewe .

The Blues will also give late fitness tests to strikers Scott Kashket and Adebayo Akinfenwa, but has recent loan signing Alex Jakubiak as another option up top.

He added: “People will see Scott Kashket is carrying something and has to be managed. He came off with what has been a groin issue, but we have to nurse people through at the moment. We don't have the resources to go out and get another star striker.

“Bayo has been fantastic. We're managing his hamstring, and that week he had off after the Spurs game has helped him keep going. We will look at those two, but when I do leave players out, I think it's for the best of the club.”