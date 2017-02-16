Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pair of show jumping brothers from Latimer have achieved a unique double at the National Schools Show Jumping county qualifying competition.

Jake (12) and Josh (16) Barton competed in the event at Bury Farm Equestrian Centre and jumped faultless clear rounds to win the 90cms and one metre classes respectively.

Jake, riding Knickerbocker Glory, beat the challenge of 78 other competitors from Herts, Bucks, Beds and Northants to become both Herts county champion and overall winner.

Josh, riding Contra B, saw off 50 other riders from the same four counties to again land both the Herts county title and overall prize.

The brothers, along with another Bucks rider, Talia Clark from Gerrards Cross, also helped the team they were competing for, Berkhamsted School, become county champions too.

Their success comes as no surprise to mother Nicki, who was a competitive dressage rider, meaning the boys have always had horses around them.

She said: “They have been riding horses almost before they could walk, and riding competitively since the age of about five or six.

“Both Jake and Josh have won county titles before, but never at the same time, so it made for a much happier house this time!

“Our middle son, Ben (14) also rides, and they enjoy doing it together, but for him it's more for enjoyment, whereas Jake is aiming to show jump professionally.”

For Josh, however, there will be a tough choice to make one day soon, as he decided which of the two sports he excels in to specialise in.

As well as being a talented show jumper, he is also an outstanding rugby player who captains the U16s side at Premiership champions Saracens.

Nicki added: “The rugby comes from my father, David Stevens, who was a rugby player from the amateur era. He was an Oxford Blue who also played for the Barbarians as well as Blackheath and Henley, and had England trials.

“Josh has to fit it his rugby around his show jumping, but he will have to make a decision one day as to which one he pursues. His rugby is really taking off but he loves his riding too, but I'm in strong favour of not specialising too early.”