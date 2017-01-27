Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Curtis Ujah was missing life at Chesham United so much he had been bugging manager Andy Leese to bring him back.

The big centre back left for a fresh challenge at Enfield Town last summer, but it didn't work out and he this week returned to The Meadow.

With Darren Purse sidelined by medial ligament damage, Ujah was thrown straight back in the line up for Tuesday night's abandoned game at Banbury United.

Leese said: “Curtis has been on at me for a while now. He had opportunities to go to about half a dozen other clubs, but this is where he wants to be, and as soon as he came back into the dressing room he said he felt at home.

“There is a concern he hasn't played for two or three months but he's still fit. He's another experienced head who has got a great attitude. He is a proper warrior, and we will need him for the battles ahead.”

With Dave Pearce also suffering with medial ligament damage, Brad Wadkins having knee issues and Ashlee Jones struggling with a groin strain, Leese also made two other signings this week.

Former Hemel Hempstead midfielder Dave Hutton has arrived from Kings Langley, while wide player Oran Swales has been brought in on a month's loan from St Albans.

Leese said: “Dave was part of the Hemel side which won our league and has always looked lively against us. We've spoken to him a few times and the time was right. He can play on either wing or in the number 10 role, and gives us options while Pearcy is out.

“Oran is someone I know through my own kids' youth football, and he is highly rated by St Albans. He can play out wide or up top and is a real prospect.”

Ujah and Hutton both started at Banbury, with Swales on the bench, while youth team keeper Andrew McCorkell took Jones' place between the sticks.

The match lasted 25 minutes before being suspended due to fog, and although there was an attempt to restart it soon after, the match was finally abandoned soon after.

Leese, whose side travel to Cambridge City this Saturday, added: “We must have set a new record for amount of abandoned games in a season. In a perverse way, it might help us by giving out injuries a chance to clear up.

“It was frustrating, but it was the right decision and there was nothing that could be done about it. The fog was rolling in we came back out after it was called off and the players and officials wouldn't have been able to see from one end of the pitch to the other.”