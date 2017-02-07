Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Coventry City 2 Wycombe Wanderers 1

Wycombe Wanderers old boy Stuart Beavon helped kill off his former club's dream of a Wembley final in the Checkatrade Trophy tonight.

The travelling fans knew just how much of a danger man Beavon could be going into the semi-final clash, the striker having once scored 25 goals in a season for Wycombe before leaving for Preston some five years ago.

And it was he who broke the deadlock after 11 minutes for his latest club, Coventry City, latching onto a Callum Reilly cross, but it still needed a deflection to take it past Jamal Blackman.

The hosts then survived a goalmouth scramble, but within seconds they had broken down the other end and doubled their lead, George Thomas superbly chesting down a cross before finishing from a simlar position to Beavon's opener.

Luke O'Nien tried to pull one back with a stinging half volley from 20 yards out, but Charles-Cook was equal to it, while at the other end, Blackman gratefully gathered after a deflected shot from Andy Rose fell to Beavon, who should have done better, in the area.

Wycombe's big chance came two minutes before the break when Sam Saunders put in a cross from the left and Myles Weston ran in to meet it at the far post, but with the defence and keeper nowhere, he somehow put it over.

The same player curled one just wide from the edge of the area a minute into the second half, then put in a cross which a home defender sent flying towards his own net from a few yards out, but Charles-Cook scrambled it away to prevent the own goal.

Instead, it was left to super sub Adebayo Akinfenwa, on at half time, to bring the tie to life again, chesting down a free kick and, after Saunders' effort was kept out, smashing home the rebound himself to halve the deficit.

Suddenly it was game on, and O'Nien was just wide with a fizzing volley from distance, while Marcus Bean's effort from a similar range was deflected into the grateful hands of Charles-Cook.

It then looked like another sub, Scott Kashket, was going to be one on one with the keeper after nipping past last defender Ross Turnbull, but the Coventry man made a superb recovery tackle.

Wycombe threw everything they had at the hosts in the final few minutes, but Coventry held on and booked their place in the final instead.

The Chairboys players sunk to their knees in despair, but must take credit for coming back into it when the game looked dead at 2-0, and for making it this far in the first place with a brilliant run in the competition.