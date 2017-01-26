Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wycombe Wanderers must turn the tables on the last team to beat them if they are to realise their dream of another Wembley final.

The Chairboys have been drawn away to Coventry City U21s in the semi-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy, with the date yet to be set.

And it was the Coventry youngsters who were the last team to beat the Chairboys, with a 4-2 win at Adams Park in the group stage of the same competition two and a half months ago.

Since then, Gareth Ainsworth's men have gone an astonishing 16 games unbeaten in all competition, to put themselves in League Two play-off contention as well as into the last four of the Checkatrade and the FA Cup fourth round.

Their latest triumph was a 2-1 Checkatrade quarter-final win at Mansfield Town on Tuesday night, in which goals from Scott Kashket and Adebayo Akinfenwa saw them come from behind to win.

Wycombe also met Coventry in the same competition, then the Johnstone Paints Trophy, in September 2014, Josh McQuaid scoring the only goal of the game for the Sky Blues.