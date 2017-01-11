Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Frustrated Flackwell Heath were denied a place in the Berks & Bucks Senior Trophy Final in controversial fashion last night.

The Heathens, hosting Hellenic Premier title rivals Bracknell Town in the semi-final, fell behind after just six minutes, but the real flashpoint came three minutes later when skipper Ben Sturgess was harshly sent off.

Flackwell didn't take long to recover, however, Dan Bayliss levelling matters with a header into the top corner, but parity only lasted 10 minutes though before the visitors arrowed home a free kick to take the lead once more.

The second half was just as lively, with both the Bracknell manager and a visiting player sent off, and while Flackwell threw everything they had in search of an equaliser, it was not forthcoming and it was Bracknell who went through.

The Heathens at least have the consolation of topping the Hellenic Premier following Saturday's 4-0 win over Burnham, although Bracknell and Thame United both have games in hand.

Dan Molley bagged a brace against Burnham, while Liam Tack and Dan Burnell also netted for the Heathens, who now have a weekend off before travelling to Fairford Town in the Floodlit Cup on Tuesday night.