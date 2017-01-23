Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The freezing conditions played havoc with the local football programme on Saturday, with the frozen pitches preventing play for all our grassroots clubs.

Chesham United, Beaconsfield SYCOB, Chalfont St Peter, Flackwell Heath, Holmer Green, Penn & Tylers Green, Chalfont Wasps and Amersham Town all had their games called off.

Chesham will hope to return to action tomorrow night with their Southern Premier trip to Banbury United, while Holmer Green are due to visit Berkhamsted in the Spartan South Midlands Premier, but the others will be left praying for a big thaw before the weekend.