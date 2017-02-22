Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Richie Williams has told his Amersham & Chiltern RFC players he will be stepping down as head coach at the end of the season.

No official announcement has yet been made, but Williams confirmed to The Examiner that he and his assistant, Jason Bowers, will both leave Ash Grove in April.

Despite a disappointing return to the national leagues this season, with relegation now a certainty following only one win all season, the club were keen for Williams, who led them to the London One title last season, to stay on.

But they knew a change in Williams' home life – along with an increased workload coaching the Hungarian national side, the England Counties side and the England Universities sevens team – would make his departure likely.

Williams said: “As well as my increasing rugby commitments, personal circumstances have meant me living in Derbyshire and coming back and forth down the M1, which has been very tiring.

“Myself and Jay will both be stepping down. It's been a disappointing season, but I have been honest and transparent all along. I have given it my best and will keep giving it my best.

“We are in talks with two or three candidates to replace us, and we will be making sure the players are properly prepared for next season. It's all about succession planning.”