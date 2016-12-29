Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drew Roberts has warned Southern Premier defences that he feels a goal glut coming on in the second half of the season.

The striker's first spell at Chesham United three years ago was a goal-fest, Roberts hitting the back of the net 41 times before being lured away by St Neots.

Returning to The Meadow in the summer, Roberts has so far had a more modest return of 13 goals, but feels more are just around the coner.

He said: “As long we score and are winning I don't care who gets the goals, but we're only halfway through the season and I've got 13 already.

“My target is always 10 goals before Christmas and 10 goals after, as if you score 20 goals as a striker, not one person can say anything to you.

“I've reached my target for before Christmas, and hopefully I will do even better after it. I've been threatening to catch fire, and when I do they, will be flying in like they usually do.”

While he may be falling short of the standards he set goals-wise in 2013-14, Roberts feels there is nothing missing from his all-round game.

(Photo: Trevor Hyde)

There is also the fact that if Roberts isn't scoring, plenty of others are – with Dave Pearce on 14 for the season so far, Ryan Blake and Brad Wadkins both on eight and Sam Youngs on seven.

Even Barry Hayles has started to hit the goals trial with a brace in Boxing Day's 5-2 win over Kings Langley , in which Pearce, Youngs and Mat Mitchel-King also netted.

Roberts added: “It's not been free flowing goals this year for anyone, they've been shared around, which bodes well for the rest of the season.

“I've got quite a few assists, and while I'm not as happy as when I'm scoring, I'm over the moon to be seetting them up too.

“If you're not scoring you still need to be contributing and doing something to keep yourself in the side, and I've always had a fairly decent all round game.

“When I was here last time there was players looking to assist more, but this time there's plenty of players looking to score.”

The Boxing Day win moved Chesham up to ninth in the Southern Premier standings ahead of Monday's game at play-off rivals Slough Town.