Chesham United have been named the Southern League's team of the month after taking 10 points out of a possible 12 in the month while scoring 17 goals.

Big wins over Hayes & Yeading and Basingstoke Town were followed by an unlucky 2-2 draw at Biggleswade Town, in which Chesham led right up until the last minute.

And the month was rounded off with a 5-2 win over Kings Langley on Boxing Day, before which an award was made by club chairman and league vice-chairman, Brian McCarthy.

(Photo: Trevor Hyde)

A Chesham side missing striker Drew Roberts actually fell behind to a Kings counter attack, but levelled in first half stoppage time with a Barry Hayles header from a corner.

Three minutes into the second half, Chesham took the lead from another corner, Mat Mitchel-King this time the beneficiary, before Brad Wadkins slipped in Hayles for his second and Chesham's third with 20 minutes left.

Kings pulled it back to 3-2 soon after, but Dave Pearce made the game safe from the spot with a minute left after Wadkins was fouled in the box, before Sam Youngs put the cherry on the cake in injury time on the follow up after Ryan Blake's effort was saved.