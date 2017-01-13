Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manager Andy Leese has warned his Chesham United players not to let bad habits creep in and derail their play-off hopes.

So impressive has Chesham's league form been of late that they were voted Southern Premier Team of the Month in both October and December, as they crept to within touching distance of the top five with games in hand.

But even given the changes made to the team, Tuesday night's 5-2 Berks & Bucks Senior Cup semi-final defeat to Hungerford Town featured the sort of sloppiness they cannot afford as they play catch up in the league.

(Photo: Trevor Hyde)

Leese said: “Yes we made some changes because we had to, due to injuries and giving some players some game time, but collectively we didn't grasp it and were as poor as we have been this season in the first half.

“Hungerford are a good side but we gifted them four out of five goals, they didn't have to work very hard. There were a few errors on our part with younger players in there, but we're trying to find out what we've got and what e haven't got.

“I was bitterly disappointed with the first half, but the attitude and desire was a little bit better in the second half. It's still a disappointing night overall, and we let ourselves down first half with some poor decision making and lack of desire.

(Photo: Trevor Hyde)

“We picked up two or three knocks on Saturday (in the 1-0 win over Dunstable) which weren't worth risking, and you have to respect the fact that we had two or three in there who haven't seen much football. The league is our priority, but we still wanted to go through tonight.

“We now have to be careful that tonight doesn't set some bad habits, that's a bit of a concern. I don't think it will affect us. We will just have to work hard in training and pick up where we left off again on Saturday.”

Chesham have two games a week for six out of the next seven – starting with Cirencester Town away this Saturday and Stratford Town at home next Tuesday.

(Photo: Trevor Hyde)

And Leese admits while his squad may need strengthening for the punishing schedule, he might have to promote from within.

He added: “We made it clear we operate with a smaller squad this year, and thankfully we've been fairly injury and suspension free. I could do with probably a couple more, whether that's from what we've got internally or we look outside.

“I'm looking hard at both aspects, but it's got to fit with what we do financially. The next six weeks will test us, and we were unfortunate to have the two postponments in December, but we're serious about where we want to be and just have to get on with it.”