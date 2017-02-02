Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mat Mitchel-King believes there will be no sneaking into the Southern League Premier play-offs this year for Chesham United – or anyone else.

In the days of a 42-game campaign, sides like Cambridge City (2011-12) and Gosport Borough (2012-13) have squeezed into the end-of-season knockout phase with 72 and 70 points, respectively, while Leamington needed 81 in the first 46-game league last term.

But former AFC Wimbledon defender Mitchel-King – whose Generals side sit eighth on 49 points 27 games into the 2016-17 season – believes a figure nearer 90 will be needed this time.

Speaking before Saturday’s defeat at Cambridge City, which only served to crank up the pressure, Mitchel-King said: “I guess you have 20 games left, so that’s 60 points. If you win them all you win the league, but we probably need 40, so we are looking at two points per game, on average, which if you do that over the season that is pretty much play-off form anyway.”

The 33-year-old knows from previous experience with Histon that Chesham’s run to the FA Cup second round, coupled with three abandonments, has left a fixture congestion which has not made their play-off bid any easier.

He also senses they need a more ruthless streak, especially on the road, if they are going to make a success out of playing catch-up.

“Some teams in our league have got just Saturday games now, which is lovely for them as at this stage of the season you have got people with little knocks and niggles, and if you can give them a rest Saturday to Saturday, it makes a difference.

“If you are patching yourself up for Tuesday and then for Saturday you don’t feel as fresh. Our away form generally has been looking better, but I feel like we owe someone a hiding, and if we could put teams to bed a bit quicker it would help us.”