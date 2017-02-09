Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Get used to cracking goals from David Hutton – because there's more where Saturday's came from.

That was the message to Chesham United fans from Dave Pearce after former Spurs trainee Hutton opened his account for the club with a 20-yard belter in Saturday's 3-2 win over St Neots .

Pearce was a team-mate of Hutton's in the Hemel Hempstead side which pipped Chesham to the Southern Premier title in an epic battle three years ago.

And last month, Hutton trod the same path Pearce did two years ago, from Hemel to Chesham, albeit via spells with the likes of Dunstable Town and Kings Langley.

Pearce said: “I played with Dave for quite a few years at Hemel and he is a good lad as well as a great player technically, and that goal he scored on Saturday was what he is all about – I wouldn't be surprised to see a few more if them go in.

(Photo: Trevor Hyde)

“He's a handy lad to have around as we push for the play-off places. He is best in the number 10 role, although we play more of a flat 4-4-2 with wingers at Chesham, but Dave can play on either wing anyway.

“I wasn't surprised to hear he had left Hemel as it was the same manager who let me go after we won the title. In fact, pretty much the whole of the title winning team had been taken apart within a year.”

The St Neots game also saw Pearce make a goalscoring comeback off the bench after a month out with a tear to a medial ligament in his knee.

Scoring just five minutes after coming on to make it 3-1, it proved to be a crucial strike as St Neots pulled one back in the last minute.

He added: “I couldn't have done it any better really! It was a bit out of the blue as I would say I was only 80 per cent fit. But we needed a goal, and the gaffer said go on and do what you do best.

“It was nice to get a goal, again, especially with it being such an important one. It's been frustrating being sidelined, but with so many games being called off, I only missed three of them.”

The news was not so good on Tuesday night, when Chesham went down 3-1 at Southern Premier leaders Chippenham Town, Adam Martin bagging a late consolation.

It's gets no easier this Saturday as Chesham visit second-placed Merthyr Town before taking on St Neots once again next Tuesday, this time away from home. Meanwhile, defender Taylor McKenzie has left the club.