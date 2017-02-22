Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manager Andy Leese praised Ryan Blake for his superb attitude after the striker bagged his 50 goal for Chesham United on Tuesday night.

Having hit the 20-goal mark in each of his first two season with the club, Blake has been less prolific this season while shunted out on the wing, but has stll crept into double figures.

And while the likes of his FA Cup winner against Bristol Rovers will live long in the memory, his opener in the 2-0 win at St Ives could prove equally crucial as it helped end a run of four straight league defeats.

Leese said: “Blakey had played more of a wide role this season, and while he would rather be playing down the middle, he has never complained. He's been a superb signing and has got a great attitude.

Chesham United shock Bristol Rovers in FA Cup

“He's still a very important player for us and has been instrumental in some of our biggest results. He scored a good goal at St Ives, and we will need him in that sort of form in the coming weeks.”

Blake may even get another chance up front if Chesham's striker crisis continues – with Drew Roberts, Brad Wadkins and Barry Hayles all unavailable for the St Ives game.

Leese has moved to help fill the void by signing former Arsenal youth striker Phil Roberts on dual registration from Chelmsford City.

He said: “Drew got injured at the weekend, Brad is not around either, and Barry has had a family bereavement, so we've been a bit light on numbers up top.

“But Phil has come in and did really well at St Ives. He's got good pedigree, having played pro football in Scotland and Ireland, and if he scores as many goals as his namesake Drew, I'll be happy.

(Photo: Trevor Hyde)

Chesham hero gets bragging rights over his Bristol Rovers pal

“He could have scored two of three at St Ives, but goals will come. He gives us a different dimension with his pace and touch.”

The win helped Chesham bounce back from Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Leamington, and keeps them ninth in the Southern Premier table ahead of a crucial week in which they visit two teams also vying for a top five place.

They travel to Kettering, in seventh, this Saturday before journeying to the Midlands once more three days later to take on Leamington again.

Leese added: “I always said February would be a tough month, and that is proving to be the case. We will still need the teams above us to lose or draw, but all we can do is keep winning, as that's the only thing we can control.”