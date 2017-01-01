Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On loan Chelsea keeper Jamal Blackman has extended his stay at Wycombe Wanderers until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has kept 11 clean sheets in 25 games for the League Two high fliers since joining in August, initially until January.

"Jamal has been first class for us and he has real quality which is well above League Two level," Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club's website.

"He's made some saves which are out of this world to help us pick up some valuable points."

Blackman missed Friday's 1-0 win at Cheltenham Town due to injury, Scott Brown taking his place between the sticks after returning from his own loan spell with Eastleigh.

Wanderers are back in action tomorrow when they host Newport County.

