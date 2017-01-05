Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two talented Beaconsfield SYCOB youngsters have been snapped up by Championship side Birmingham City's U23s side.

The Blues have signed both striker Ollie McCoy and defender Logan Kwiecien after impressing during recent trials with the St Andrews club.

McCoy has penned an 18-month contract until June 2018, while Kwiecien has signed a six-month deal until the end of the current season.

To date, 18-year-old winger McCoy has played five competitive games for the Blues' development squad, scoring one goal, while 17-year-old defender Logan Kwiecien has figured three times for Blues U18s and twice for the development squad.

While Kwiecien has yet to play for the SYCOB first team, McCoy has netted 11 goals in 18 games for the Rams already this term.

McCoy has also spent some time with Stoke City's academy this season, along with another SYCOB youngster, Ryan Hill.