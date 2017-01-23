Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Denham United Ladies U11 Wildcats narrowly missed out on a semi-final place in a futsal tournment at the Olympic Park's Copper Box Arena on Saturday.

Winning two games, with the others ending in a draw and defeat, the team played well and got to meet Arsenal Ladies midfielder Leah Williamson.

The team also won against Barnes Eagles on Sunday following goals from Madison Perry and Ellie Trigg as well as outstanding performances from Lola Almendros and Ruby McCulloch.

The U16s suffered a 1-0 away defeat to Carshalton Athletic on Sunday, with Denham dominating the first half with 12 shots on goal compared to the host's two.

The Carshalton keeper stopped Denham in the second half as the opposition, who play on a 3G surface, created two strong chances before punishing Denham with a last-minute goal.

Kodi Spencer was voted Parents' Player of the Match in one of two games played at the weekend due to frozen pitches.