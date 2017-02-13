Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wycombe Wanderers need to find a Plan B when things are not going well for Adebayo Akinfenwa, according to manager Gareth Ainsworth.

Akinfenwa was central to the Chairboys' brilliant run of form between November and January, employed as the target man which Wycombe's other wealth of attacking talent fed off.

But as Stevenage showed in beating Ainsworth's men 3-0 on Saturday, nullifying the threat from The Beast can cause Wycombe problems.

Ainsworth said: “When it's not going right for Bayo we seem to lack ideas. Charlie Lee did a really good job on Akinfenwa just like I did two years ago, when he was at AFC Wimbledon and I stuck Peter Murphy on him.

“So there are ways to hamper him, but then we've got to find other ways to get forward, we can't keep relying on that. It's worked a lot and we are where we are because of that, but we never got the second ball and settled on the ball like we have in previous games.

“At times like that you've got to be braver further back and play a few passes to move people around, but we didn't do it and paid the penalty.

“Teams will do that with Bayo as he's a big part of what we do, but if they put two or three men on him that should free up other players.

“Part of our philosophy all season has been finding those spare men, but we didn't, and once you've made a couple of bad passes you hide go into your shell a bit, and there's was a little bit of that out there today.”