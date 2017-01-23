Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Adebayo Akinfenwa has told Wycombe team-mate Joe Jacobson “keep putting crosses on a sixpence and I'll keep nodding them home”.

The combination came up trumps once more against Luton on Saturday, when The Beast headed in the Chairboy's late leveller from another pinpoint Jacobson delivery.

Manager Gareth Ainsworth even said afterwards it was 'frightening' how many times it has worked for his side this season.

Akinfenwa said: “It looked like it was going to be a frustrating day but we just kept going. People were saying it was a good header, but JJ put in on the mark for me, and it was nice to see it go in.

“If JJ keeps producing those sort of crosses, I'll back myself to keep getting on the end of them. He is quality both going forward and defending.

“He's telling me to big him up, but his performances do that already. He's been one of our best players, but to be fair, the whole back four have been consistent.”

The point extended Wycombe's unbeaten run to 15 games, and for Akinfenwa, the fact there is no pressure from above has helped them keep it going.

He added: “The gaffer puts no pressure on us, just says keep doing what we're doing, and that's all you can ask for. When you go on a run like this expectations get heaped on you, but not from him.

“It was a tough game and Luton are a good side, so a point's a point, and hopefully at the end of the season they will add up to where we want to be. Still being unbeaten is the main thing."