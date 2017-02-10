Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Striker Adebayo Akinfenwa was targeted by a racist for the second time this season following Wycombe Wanderers ' Checkatrade Trophy semi-final defeat on Tuesday night.

Back in November, the Chairboys star was racially abused by a Cambridge United fan as he left the pitch following Wycombe's last-gasp 2-1 win at the Abbey Stadium.

And following Tuesday night's Checkatrade game at Coventry City, one Twitter user, who appeared to be a City fan, targeted Akinfenwa on social media, both swearing at him and using a racial slur.

Wycombe reported the tweet straight away, and another further action will be taken either by Coventry City FC, or by their local police force.

Akinfenwa started the game on the bench but came on at half time and scored the goal which gave Wycombe hope, as well as unsettling the home defence.

It was a seventh goal in 13 games for Akinfenwa, and an 11th of the season overall for the summer signing from AFC Wimbledon.