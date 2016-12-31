Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bucks-born rower Andrew Triggs-Hodge has been made an OBE in the New Years' Honours list.

The 37-year-old, who now lives in Oxfordshire but is originally from Halton, is no stranger to the list having been appointed an MBE seven years ago.

He retired from rowing after winning his third Olympics gold medal in Rio last summer as part of Great Britain’s men’s eight.

He said: “It is lovely. It is a great honour to be recognised in such a way. It is always enjoyable meeting the Queen. It is going to be a fantastic occasion and it is a nice way to see off my rowing career.”

Triggs-Hodge also won Olympic gold in the coxless four at both London 2012 and Beijing 2008, as well as winning four World Championship medals (three in the coxless four and one in the eight).

He also landed three silvers and a bronze in the World Championships, and another gold, in the coxless four, at the European Championships.